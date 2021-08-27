As Amazon complains about Starlink, Elon Musk takes another shot at Jeff Bezos.

Elon Musk poured fuel to the SpaceX vs. Blue Origin fire on Friday morning when he made a sarcastic remark about Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Blue Origin filed a complaint, and then a lawsuit, over NASA’s decision to give a moon landing contract to SpaceX alone this year, igniting an increasingly bitter battle between the two businesses.

Amazon, which was founded by Bezos as well, wrote to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday, urging it to reject SpaceX’s current proposals for its second-generation Starlink satellite communications system, which would include 30,000 satellites, on the grounds that they were in violation of FCC rules.

Musk responded to Amazon’s letter on Twitter on Friday, saying, “Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX…”

In recent days, Musk has also responded to posts that appeared to mock Blue Origin with laughing emojis, including one that humorously suggested Blue Origin had asked to “copy [Musk’s] homework” based on the appearance of the company’s early Project Jarvis rocket tank prototype.

While Musk’s public statements about the ongoing battle have been lighthearted, Blue Origin’s efforts to gain a foothold in the commercial space business are serious.

Amazon attacked SpaceX’s plan for its new Starlink satellite communications system in a letter to the FCC on Wednesday, claiming that the firm presented two possible configurations.

“The Commission’s rules require SpaceX to determine the details of its proposed change before filing its application—not afterward,” the letter states.

“As a result, the Commission should uphold its rules, dismiss SpaceX’s Amendment, and encourage SpaceX to resubmit its amendment once it has finalized a single configuration for its Gen2 System.”

Amazon has a stake in satellite communications and is intending to launch “Project Kuiper,” which, like Starlink, aims to use a massive constellation of satellites to beam an internet connection to Earth.

However, it is Blue Origin’s legal action against NASA that has gotten the most attention and sparked debate in recent weeks.

The space agency had requested SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics to submit a proposal for a lunar lander as part of the future Artemis moon landing program, and had stated that. This is a condensed version of the information.