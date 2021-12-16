As a super typhoon hits the Philippines, tens of thousands of people are forced to flee.

As super typhoon Rai crashed into the Philippines on Thursday, tens of thousands of people left their homes and beachside resorts, with a charity warning that the storm may hit coastal communities “like a freight train.”

Rai made landfall on the southern island of Siargao around 1:30 pm (0530 GMT) with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour, according to the state weather forecaster.

It is the year’s most powerful storm to hit the disaster-prone country.

“This giant storm is terrifying, and it threatens to wreak havoc on coastal villages like a freight train,” warned Alberto Bocanegra, the Philippines’ head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“We are quite concerned that climate change is increasing the ferocity and unpredictability of typhoons.”

The National Weather Service warned that “extremely destructive” winds could inflict “heavy to very heavy damage to structures and vegetation,” as well as extensive flooding and landslides caused by rain.

According to disaster services, more than 90,000 people sought emergency refuge as the storm raged over the Pacific Ocean.

In the typhoon’s course, evacuations were still underway.

Domestic tourists visiting the country’s famous beaches and dive areas ahead of Christmas were among the evacuation.

Under Covid-19 regulations, foreign visitors are still barred from entering the Philippines.

Tourists in Siargao captured video of trees swinging fiercely as they awaited the full brunt of the typhoon.

Families slept on the floor of a sports complex that had been converted into a temporary evacuation center in Dapa.

The meteorological office warned that several metre-high storm surges could produce “life-threatening flooding” in low-lying coastal areas, causing hundreds of flights to be canceled and dozens of ports to be temporarily shuttered.

Winds might “topple electric posts and trees,” according to weather forecaster Christopher Perez, and damage dwellings built of light materials.

“Be prepared for severe rains and strong gusts,” Perez said at a press conference.

Rai, dubbed “Odette” by locals, is making landfall in the Philippines late in the typhoon season, when most cyclones form between July and October.

Since September, when Chanthu grazed the northeastern edge of the main island of Luzon, it is the country’s second super typhoon.

Scientists have long warned that as the world warms due to man-made climate change, typhoons are growing more intense and strengthening more quickly.

In the United States, a super typhoon is also known as a category five hurricane.

Every year, the Earth is subjected to about five storms of that magnitude.

As it travels across, Rai is predicted to weaken slightly. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.