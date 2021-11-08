As a storm batters Portland, a man and a teenager are killed by falling tree limbs.

A severe thunderstorm slammed the Portland, Oregon, area on Saturday, killing two people, including a 14-year-old boy, and injuring a third.

The teen was volunteering with pals at a tree-planting event in Sandy River Delta Park when he was struck by a tree branch. At 11:15 a.m. local time on Saturday, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMTs arrived at the scene of the collision, but the 14-year-old could not be revived, according to News Channel 21.

According to Oregon Live, the teen’s aunt, Kathleen Arthur, recognized him as Christopher Kelly, 14, of Portland. “He was just so sweet, just a smiling, wonderful boy who believed in volunteerism,” Arthur said of her nephew. It’s just so unfortunate and unfair that this has happened.” The Portland Police Bureau responded to a homeless camp near railway tracks at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 118th Avenue about 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. They discovered one man who had been killed by a huge tree branch. Another man was hurt and taken to a local hospital after being discovered in the homeless camp. The condition of the second man is unknown, according to the police department.

At this time, neither of the people engaged in the incident has been identified.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the Portland Fire & Rescue department brought in an arborist to evaluate the tree from which the branches had fallen, who reported it was severely deteriorated.

A line of showers swept across the metro region late Saturday morning, increasing over Northeast Portland and bringing thunder and cloud-to-cloud lightning, according to Colby Neuman of the National Weather Service. Several others had also experienced hail, according to the meteorologist.

Wind speeds recorded at Troutdale Airport during the storm reached a peak of 37 miles per hour, according to Oregon Live. Winds gusted to 31 miles per hour at a weather station near the Sandy River Delta, where the teenager was murdered.

The seedling planting ceremony at the popular park east of Portland that Kelly was attending when he died was arranged by the non-profit organization Friends of Trees.

“We are horrified by the tragic event that occurred today,” their top executive wrote in an email to FOX12. This is a condensed version of the information.