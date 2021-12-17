As a powerful typhoon hits the Philippines, one person is killed.

As it barreled over the archipelago Friday, the fiercest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year damaged trees, collapsed power lines, and flooded villages, killing at least one person.

Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on the country’s southern and central regions, knocking down communications and ripping roofs off buildings, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

When Rai slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, it was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles). Wind speeds had slowed to 155 kilometres per hour on Friday, according to the state weather forecaster.

“We’re witnessing people strolling along the streets, many of them shell-shocked,” ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu observed from Surigao, on Mindanao’s southern island.

“All of the structures, including the provincial disaster office, were severely damaged. It appears to have been hit by a bomb.” Landslides, fallen trees, and toppled electricity poles, according to Datu, have closed off the main highways leading into the seaside city.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the storm, which was headed for the popular tourist destination of Palawan island, according to the national disaster service.

According to the organization, more than 300,000 people sought emergency shelter as the typhoon swept across the Pacific Ocean and slammed into the country. Approximately 18,000 people had yet to return home.

Mayor Ernesto Matugas of Surigao Metropolis told ABS-CBN that Rai wreaked havoc on the city of 170,000 people for several hours, causing “serious” damage.

“There was a lot of wind,” Matugas remarked.

“Everything was damaged — roofs were blown off, and landslides obstructed access roads.”

On Thursday, the meteorological office warned that several metre-high storm surges might bring “life-threatening flooding” in low-lying coastal areas, causing dozens of flights to be canceled across the country and dozens of ports to be temporarily shuttered.

Rai, also known as Odette in the Philippines, is a late-season typhoon, with most cyclones forming between July and October.

Scientists have long warned that as the world warms as a result of human-caused climate change, typhoons will grow more powerful and stronger.

Every year, the Earth is subjected to about five storms of that magnitude.

Rai passed through the Visayas region on Friday, heading for Palawan, and was projected to emerge over the South China Sea on Saturday, heading for Vietnam.