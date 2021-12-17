As a powerful typhoon hits the Philippines, one person is killed.

As it barreled over the archipelago Friday, the fiercest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year damaged trees, collapsed power lines, and flooded villages, killing at least one person.

Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on the country’s southern and central regions, knocking down communications and ripping roofs off buildings, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

When Rai slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, it was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles). Wind speeds had slowed to 155 kilometres per hour on Friday, according to the state weather forecaster.

“We’re witnessing people strolling along the streets, many of them shell-shocked,” ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu observed from Surigao, on Mindanao’s southern island.

“All of the structures, including the provincial disaster office, were severely damaged. It appears to have been hit by a bomb.” Landslides, fallen trees, and toppled electricity poles, according to Datu, have closed off the main highways leading into the seaside city.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the storm, which was headed for the popular tourist destination of Palawan island, according to the national disaster service.

According to the organization, more than 300,000 people sought emergency shelter as the typhoon swept across the Pacific Ocean and slammed into the country. Approximately 18,000 people had yet to return home.

Mayor Ernesto Matugas of Surigao Metropolis told ABS-CBN that Rai wreaked havoc on the city of 170,000 people for several hours, causing “serious” damage.

“There was a lot of wind,” Matugas remarked.

“Everything was damaged — roofs were blown off, and landslides obstructed access roads.”

As the weather office warned that several-metre-high storm surges might bring “life-threatening flooding” in low-lying coastal areas, scores of flights were canceled across the country and dozens of ports were temporarily closed.

“It’s difficult to describe the destruction,” said Joel Darunday, 37, a tour operator in the central island province of Bohol who was holed down at home with his family when the roof was ripped off by the storm.

“It had a lot of power. This was the last time I had an encounter like this, which was in the 1980s.” As clean-up activities began in Cebu’s center city, residents cleaned fallen trees, branches, and trash from the roads.

Verified photographs from adjacent Lapu-Lapu city revealed storm-damaged roadside houses, as well as sheets of corrugated iron roofing and branches littering the streets.

The Philippine Red Cross has a building and a gym in the center province of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.