As a powerful typhoon hits the Philippines, five people are killed.

As it barreled over the archipelago Friday, the fiercest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, collapsed power lines, and flooded villages, killing at least five people.

Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on the country’s southern and central regions, knocking down communications and ripping roofs off buildings, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

When Rai slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, it was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles). Wind speeds had slowed to 155 kilometres per hour on Friday, according to the state weather forecaster.

“We’re witnessing people strolling along the streets, many of them shell-shocked,” ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu observed from Surigao, on Mindanao’s southern island.

“All of the structures, including the provincial disaster office, were severely damaged. It appears to have been hit by a bomb.” Landslides, fallen trees, and toppled electricity poles, according to Datu, have closed off the main highways leading into the seaside city.

During the storm, one person was reported killed in Bukidnon province in northern Mindanao, according to the national disaster agency, which then moved towards the popular tourist destination of Palawan island.

Four people were killed in the central province of Negros Occidental, including an elderly man who was crushed when a tree collapsed on his house.

According to the organization, more than 300,000 people sought emergency shelter as the typhoon swept across the Pacific Ocean and slammed into the country. Approximately 18,000 people had yet to return home.

“The whole picture is only now emerging, but it is apparent that there is extensive destruction,” said Alberto Bocanegra, the Philippines’ chairman of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Mayor Ernesto Matugas of Surigao Metropolis told ABS-CBN that Rai wreaked havoc on the city of 170,000 people for several hours, causing “serious” damage.

“There was a lot of wind,” Matugas remarked.

“Everything was damaged — roofs were blown off, and landslides obstructed access roads.”

Officials from the national disaster service said it was too early to assess the scope of the damage across the country, but early reports showed it was “not that enormous” and that “many casualties” were not expected.

“The damage was not as severe as previous typhoons of similar severity,” Casiano Monilla, the deputy administrator for operations, said at a press conference.

"The majority of the damage was to infrastructure and houses," he said, noting that a large number of people had to be evacuated.