As a powerful typhoon hits the Philippines, 12 people are killed.

The fiercest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has killed at least 12 people, according to the disaster service, after the storm rushed through the island uprooting trees, toppling electricity lines, and flooding villages.

Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on the country’s southern and central regions, knocking down communications and ripping roofs off buildings, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

When Rai slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, it was a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles). Wind speeds slowed to 150 kilometres per hour on Friday, according to the state weather forecaster.

“The island of Siargao has been severely destroyed,” said Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the national disaster agency, during a press conference.

According to Jalad, 12 persons were killed in the storm, which hit the renowned tourist destination of Palawan Island after destroying the Visayas and Mindanao’s southern island.

“We’re witnessing people roaming in the streets, many of them shell-shocked,” ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu observed from Surigao, a hard-hit city on Mindanao’s northern coast near Siargao.

“All of the structures, including the provincial disaster office, were severely damaged. It appears to have been hit by a bomb.” Landslides, fallen trees, and toppled electricity poles, according to Datu, have closed off the main highways leading into the seaside city.

According to the organization, more than 300,000 people sought emergency shelter as the typhoon swept across the Pacific Ocean and slammed into the country. Approximately 18,000 people had yet to return home.

“The whole picture is only now emerging, but it is apparent that there is extensive destruction,” said Alberto Bocanegra, the Philippines’ chairman of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Communications in Siargao, which was hit the hardest by the storm, were still down, and Bocanegra said the organization had “grave concerns” for the people there.

On Twitter, the Philippine Coast Guard posted photographs of damaged roofs and uprooted trees on the renowned surfing and vacationing island, while aerial footage showed swaths of rice fields submerged.

Mayor Ernesto Matugas of Surigao Metropolis told ABS-CBN that Rai wreaked havoc on the city of 170,000 people for several hours, causing “serious” damage.

“There was a lot of wind,” Matugas remarked.

“Everything was damaged — roofs were blown off, and landslides obstructed access roads.”

Initial reports claimed the overall damage was “not that big,” according to officials from the national disaster agency, which was not the case. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.