As a political battle looms over COP26, the United Kingdom is accused of’staggering hypocrisy.’

“Shameless.” “Sleazy.” “Guilty.” On the same day that he browbeats international nations to demonstrate moral leadership on climate change, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced scathing headlines on Thursday that painted his administration in the worst conceivable light.

After a cross-party standards committee delivered an excoriating report on Conservative MP Owen Paterson’s illicit lobbying, the government tore up the rulebook on how parliament polices ethical violations by its members late on Wednesday.

Rather than supporting Paterson’s six-week penalty, MPs chose to alter parliament’s own disciplinary process.

The committee’s Labour chair, Chris Bryant, compared the approach to Vladimir Putin’s Russia, where officials rigged the rules after the fact to protect one of their own.

“It’s a perversion of justice,” he said on BBC radio, echoing Caroline Lucas, Britain’s only Green MP, who accused the government of a series of “hypocritical” moves.

“They started the week lecturing the world on becoming green while supporting more North Sea oil and gas, and now they’re talking about ‘due process’ while voting to help one of their own avoid punishment,” she told AFP.

“This is a ‘do as I say, not as I do’ government whose credibility is rapidly eroding in both the UK and internationally,” she continued.

The right-wing Daily Mail, which is generally a staunch supporter of Johnson’s Conservatives, published a scathing front page linking the Paterson incident to 2009 disclosures that several MPs had been cheating on their expenses.

That affair, which occurred just after the global financial crisis, fueled popular dissatisfaction with politicians and cultivated an environment of mistrust in the run-up to Britain’s surprise decision to leave the European Union in 2016.

Later, the government reversed its position and stated that the proposed disciplinary reforms would not apply to the Paterson case.

However, after returning from the COP26 summit in Glasgow to London late Tuesday, Johnson, a former journalist, faced more accusations of double standards.

According to reports, he returned for a reunion meal with old Daily Telegraph colleagues, including former editor Charles Moore, who is a skeptic of man-made climate change.

After spending two days in Glasgow demanding that other politicians show more backbone on climate change, the main opposition Labour Party accused Johnson of “staggering hypocrisy.”

Future generations “would not forgive us” if leaders “fluff our lines or miss our cue” on the global catastrophe, he said in starting a COP26 session on Monday.

“They’ll do it.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.