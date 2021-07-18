As a major wildfire in the United States spreads, new evacuations are required.

The massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon spread again on Sunday as oppressively hot, dry weather loomed over much of the Western US and Canada. Authorities urged further evacuations.

Officials said Bootleg, the largest of 80 significant flames burning in the United States, grew overnight from 274,000 acres to 290,000 acres, or three times the size of Detroit.

Approximately 2,000 people have been forced to leave, with more expected on Sunday.

A large column of smoke could be seen climbing from Bootleg, Oregon, to the Canadian border, hundreds of miles to the northeast, according to satellite imagery from the National Weather Service.

However, when firefighters advanced on Bootleg’s western side, overall containment of the fire increased to 22 percent.

Winds gusting to 60 mph and widespread lightning storms posed a major hazard.

A fast-growing conflagration in California’s Lake Tahoe tourist area was blamed on lightning strikes, according to firefighters. The Tamarack Fire, driven by strong winds, has spread rapidly to more than 20,000 acres and has yet to be contained.

Markleeville, a small town on the Nevada state line, has been evacuated.

According to scientists, climate change exacerbates droughts, creating ideal circumstances for wildfires to flourish.

“Very hot, dry, and unstable conditions across the interior Pacific Northwest, Northern Rockies, and Plains into northern Minnesota,” according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Nearly 20,000 firefighters and support staff are battling flames spreading throughout the Western states, with more than 2.5 million acres already burned this year, according to the report.

Meanwhile, firefighters in Canada were battling scores of fires, including around 20 new ones in British Columbia and about 15 new ones in northwest Ontario.

A firefighter died in hospital due to an unidentified “medical emergency,” according to authorities in that region.