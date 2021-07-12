As a heat wave suffocates the western United States and Canada, wildfires rage across millions of acres.

On Monday, wildfires raged across more than one million acres in the western United States and Canada, as scorching temperatures gripped communities still hurting from a weekend heat wave.

According to wildfire officials, 850,000 acres were on fire in the United States, mostly in western states including Oregon, California, and Arizona, while more than 300,000 acres smoldered in British Columbia, Canada.

Following a brief respite from the previous heat wave in late June, severe temperatures have recently crept as far inland as the edge of the Rocky Mountains, part of a dramatic trend that experts ascribe to climate change.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) warned that dangerous temperatures would persist in the region for the rest of the week, with temperatures in southern California reaching 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 degrees Celsius) on Monday, prompting a heat advisory for cities outside of Los Angeles.

Overall temperatures were beginning to drop on Monday, with winds in northern California and storms in Arizona and New Mexico, according to the NWS, but excessive heat warnings were still in effect “for most locations until Tuesday evening,” according to the NWS.

Many heat-stricken areas have been robbed of much-needed relief due to particularly high nighttime temperatures, and more torrid forecasts are expected in the following days.

“Fortunately, the hotspots will begin to calm down after today. Enjoy it while it lasts, since more heat is on the way beginning this weekend,” the NWS Los Angeles service wrote.

Across the border in British Columbia, temperatures of around 98 degrees F – significantly above seasonal norms – were recorded Monday north of Vancouver, with 300 wildfires burning across the province.

A massive fire near Lake Tahoe grew Monday, fueled by the heat, increasing winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation in California, where more than twice as many acres have burnt this year compared to the same point in 2020’s record-breaking season.

The Beckwourth Complex fire, which started as a combination of two fires triggered by lightning last week, has quickly spread to 90,000 acres.

Large swaths of woodland have been burned, with reports of homes being destroyed in a number of villages and footage from the area showing burned-out, abandoned automobiles and buildings.

The River Fire, which started Sunday just south of Yosemite National Park, has been ordered evacuated as the state approaches what are normally the most dangerous months for wildfires.

The considerably larger Bootleg Fire is raging in neighboring Oregon.