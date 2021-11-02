As a child becomes the first Texas case since 2009, which animals in the United States have rabies.

The first human case of rabies in Texas since 2009 has been detected, according to health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) stated on Friday that a toddler from Medina County had contracted rabies after being bitten by a bat.

The child is being treated at a Texas hospital, and public health officials have notified everybody who may have been exposed to the virus through the child or the bat for evaluation and post-exposure vaccination.

Rabies is a life-threatening viral disease that affects the central nervous system and produces brain inflammation.

Rabies can infect any mammal, but only mammals are susceptible.

Bats are the most common cause of human rabies cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which claims that bats are responsible for 70% of human rabies deaths in the country.

Raccoons, skunks, and foxes are also known to carry the disease.

Foxes, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, “may be 20 times as dangerous a spreading agent” as skunks since they move faster and travel farther.

Livestock, such as cows and horses, and domestic pets, including as cats and dogs, can develop rabies from contact with infected wild animals if they haven’t been vaccinated or aren’t up to date on their vaccines.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the majority of cases in the state occur in the spring, possibly because wild animal mating season provides greater opportunity for the disease to transfer from creature to creature.

A bite from an infected animal is the most common route for rabies to spread.

The illness can also be spread through saliva that enters the body through a scratch or other type of skin breach, as well as through the eyes, nose, and mouth.

“Rabies is nearly usually lethal once someone contracts it. However, if rabies vaccine and immune globulin are given before symptoms appear, the infection can be avoided “According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS),

Health officials also advise that any bite wounds or scratches caused by an animal be cleansed with soap and water right once.

The most recent human instance of rabies in Texas included a 17-year-old girl who sought medical attention after feeling a. This is a condensed version of the information.