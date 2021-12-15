Artistic Advocates are America’s Greatest Disruptors.

Science & Technology

Working to ensure that the creator economy is inclusive and equitable.

Using blockchain to ensure that musicians get a fair shake

GEORGE HOWARD – BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC PROFESSOR GEORGE HOWARD – BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC PROFESSOR GEORGE HOWARD – BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC

There has always been a divide between the few musicians who achieve fame and the many, many more who must work additional jobs to make ends meet. That was true in Mozart’s day, when he died in debt. It was true during the golden period of rock music, when record labels championed a select few stars such as The Beatles and Michael Jackson. It’s still true in the age of streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and others, when most musicians are paid pennies for their work.

During a March protest, Joey La Neve DeFrancesco of the punk rock band Downtown Boys said, “If you’re on Spotify right now, listening to my band, you’d have to stream one of our songs 786 times for me to be able to buy a single cup of coffee.”

Professor George Howard of Boston’s Berklee College of Music is working to make the future more just. He’s introducing new technology to ensure that musicians are treated fairly.

He describes it as “tragic.” “My main goal in all of my work these days is to ensure that no one creates tools or applications for artists without having artists present.” Howard’s background includes running an independent record company and providing advice to customers including National Public Radio and artist Carly Simon. He’s recently focused on blockchain, the web technology that underpins Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Although blockchain is most commonly associated with financial transactions, Howard claims that technology may also be used to safeguard artists’ copyrights and contracts, allowing them to earn more money.

Blockchain has the advantage of being decentralized. There are no middlemen to take a cut, and there are no regulating banks or record labels to slow things down. Howard and colleagues at Berklee and MIT have launched RAIDAR, a blockchain platform meant to enable musicians connect with and be paid by potential clients (for example, filmmakers or video game creators in need of theme music). This is a condensed version of the information.