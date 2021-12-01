Artist Wrapped Has Grown From a Simple Email to a ‘Global Phenomenon,’ According to Spotify.

Spotify’s “Artist Wrapped” promotion, now in its sixth year, has risen at an exponential rate since its inception in 2017, attracting 14 times the number of listeners it ever did. Brendan Codey, the project’s lead, spoke to The Washington Newsday in an exclusive interview to describe how far it has come.

To put things in perspective, Spotify for Artists provides its own version of the Wrapped function. It’s not quite as well-known as the original (which gives users insights on their own listening patterns and musical preferences), but it’s still a significant thing.

If you’re unfamiliar with Artist Wrapped, it’s comparable to its consumer counterpart in that it gives unique statistics and data based on Spotify behavior between January 1 and October 31. However, there is one significant difference: this version of the roundup is solely for creators to utilize.

Musicians can use Artist Wrapped to see their cumulative streaming stats over the previous year, their key demographics, where they are most popular geographically, and who their top listeners are. They can then opt to share this information (through a “share card”) and communicate with their dedicated followers on a more personal level.

Some of these share cards can be viewed here, including those for Phoebe Bridgers, Japanese Breakfast, Willow, and James Blake.

