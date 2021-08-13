Are you concerned about the chances of asteroid Bennu colliding with the Earth? Here are some reasons why you shouldn’t be.

According to a recent NASA analysis, there is a higher risk of asteroid Bennu colliding with the Earth, but the chances are still tiny. Still, should you be concerned about an asteroid colliding with Earth and causing another huge extinction event similar to the one that wiped off the dinosaurs?

NASA researchers used precision-tracking data to evaluate the danger potential of Near-Earth Object (NEO) Asteroid Bennu, according to a study published this week in the journal Icarus. According to NASA analysts, the chances of Asteroid Bennu colliding with the Earth between now and 2300 are one in 1,750.

According to NPR, Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Center for Near Earth Objects (CNEOS) said, “The impact probability went risen just a little bit, but it’s not a substantial change.” “Therefore, there is no cause to be concerned.”

Are there any other potential consequences that people should be concerned about? According to CNEOS, NEOs are comets or asteroids that have been “nudged” into the Earth’s orbit by the gravitational pull of other planets. They are those that approach the Earth at a distance of less than 1.3 times the Earth’s distance from the Sun, according to NASA.

According to the IAEA, “the vast majority of NEOs pose no threat at all.” “The small number of Potentially Hazardous Asteroids attracts special attention. These are objects that approach Earth at a distance of less than half the Earth-Sun distance.”

NASA’s surveillance of known objects that pose possible impact risks can be seen in the CNEOS impact risk data. The table shows a list of asteroids that the agency is keeping an eye on, all of which have a greater than 95% chance of missing Earth. In fact, the vast majority of them have a greater than 99% chance of missing our planet.

Asteroid Bennu, whose size, primitive composition, and potential hazard make it one of the “most exciting and accessible NEOs,” has a 99.943 percent probability of missing the Earth, according to Impact Risk Data. Some previously identified hazardous objects have also been removed from the list.

Nonetheless, organizations like NASA are keeping a watchful eye on the skies for a prospective hazard.

"Although the chances of it colliding with Earth are extremely remote, Bennu, along with another asteroid known as 1950 DA, remains one of the two most dangerous known asteroids in our solar system,".