Are you afraid your home will be haunted this Halloween? Here’s What You Should Do.

As Halloween comes, many of us may mark the occasion by watching a horror film, trick-or-treating, or even swapping ghost stories. Hauntings, on the other hand, may not be a joyful experience for some people.

According to a survey done by YouGov America in 2019, as many as 45 percent of Americans believe in ghosts, with the same percentage believing in demons.

Over 43% of individuals in the United States think that the ghosts of the dead can attach themselves to a location or a person and return to haunt them. Furthermore, more than a third of adults in the United States believe they have seen a ghost.

And these thoughts aren’t always pleasant or thrilling, particularly for those who believe their home is haunted, turning Halloween into a year-round celebration.

Fear of haunted houses can be alleviated by simply avoiding potentially haunted houses, but this remedy is difficult to implement if a person believes they live in one.

“If you believe your home is haunted, the first thing you should do is relax. It can be scary and perplexing, but don’t panic “According to Hayley Stevens, a paranormal investigator located in the United Kingdom and owner of the award-winning Hayley is a Ghost blog, “If at all feasible, I always advise folks to start what I refer to as a “ghost diary.”

“Whenever something strange occurs, make a note of it in as much detail as possible. When did it take place? Who is it that I should address? Where? What went wrong? How did you feel in the days leading up to the incident? Were you hoping for something specific to happen?” Stevens, who approaches paranormal claims with a scientific mindset and critical thinking, believes that those who do this are more likely to detect patterns. She goes on to say: “Activity occurs at the same time every day, or only when two people are there, or when it’s raining, or even when there’s been a fight.

“Clues can help solve a mystery, and these patterns are clues.”

Kenny Biddle is a paranormal investigator and a columnist for The Skeptical Inquirer in the United States, a publication that promotes science and critical thinking.