Are There Too Many Gorillas? In Rwanda, Great Apes Search For Space.

A massive male silverback gorilla eats on a nice bamboo branch before farting loudly, completely oblivious to his neighbors, who are farmers working lush fields just a short distance away.

The Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda is a conservation success story, with hundreds of mountain gorillas living there. However, the gorgeous creatures are now battling for space to develop and prosper, as a result of their return.

The Virunga range, which straddles Rwanda, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, is home to eight volcanoes in the midst of Africa’s heavily populated Great Lakes region, and is the world’s only habitat for mountain gorillas, along with Uganda’s Bwindi Forest.

Officials in the Rwandan park are pleased with the monkey population’s recovery.

“These mountain gorillas were 880 in the census we conducted in 2010,” ranger Felicien Ntezimana told AFP before leading a trip into the mist-covered forest where the animals live. “In 2015, we did another census, and we found we have 1,063” in the Virunga massif and Bwindi park.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has reclassified the mountain gorilla, which is famed for its thick, lustrous fur, as “endangered,” while other great apes remain “critically endangered.”

The animal has come a long way since the 1980s, when decades of poaching reduced the Virunga range’s population to just 250 individuals, and renowned American primatologist Dian Fossey was reputedly assassinated in the Rwandan park for her anti-poaching efforts.

The mountain gorilla’s prospects have improved because to improved security and efforts to win over local communities.

Today, ten percent of each $1,500 park ticket goes to community programs, with the remaining five percent going to a villagers’ compensation fund.

According to Jean-Baptiste Ndeze, an old resident of Musanze, a town bordering the park, the gorillas are no longer reviled and feared, but rather considered as vital to the community’s financial future.

“Tourists spend money at them, and it returns to us in the shape of food, shelter, and a decent living,” he told AFP.

While tourism contributed $25 million to Rwanda’s economy prior to the outbreak, the park’s conservation achievements has had unintended repercussions.

Around 100 apes in the woodland were being monitored by Rwandan authorities twenty-five years ago. According to an official count, it now houses roughly 380 gorillas.

The primates have become habituated to humans as a result of tourism and interactions with researchers, and they are becoming less fearful of them.