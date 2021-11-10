Ardern, the host of the APEC meeting in New Zealand, has called for “bold” climate action.

At a virtual summit on Wednesday, Pacific Rim trade and foreign ministers agreed to advocate for a moratorium on fossil fuel subsidies, but New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more “strong” action on climate change was needed.

Ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group’s 21 member countries gathered online to consider their Covid-19 reaction ahead of a conference of national leaders on Saturday, which will include US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Highlights included a pledge to voluntarily freeze fossil fuel subsidies and commitments to liberalize tariffs on vaccines and other pandemic medical supplies, according to New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O’Connor.

Ardern praised the move on fossil fuel subsidies, claiming it may transfer billions of dollars from a dirty industry to green technology.

However, Ardern claimed it did not go far enough, as APEC leaders face pressure to take serious action on climate change ahead of the COP26 talks in Glasgow.

“Is it necessary to be more ambitious? Certainly, “she stated

“Of course, we’d like to see a world without fossil fuel subsidies in our economies; that’s been New Zealand’s view for a long time, and we’ll continue to work for it.”

“If the world is not ready to take aggressive action on climate change, then the world must be ready for climate change’s devastating consequences,” she continued.

The topic was raised at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, where the presidents of 91 large worldwide corporations demanded that fossil fuel subsidies be phased out.

According to O’Connor, there was broad consensus on the need to avoid creating trade barriers in response to the pandemic’s concerns.

“It is free, fair, and open trade that will help economies emerge from this pandemic… we need openness to promote global prosperity, and trade is the solution to our problems,” he stated.

“Despite the fact that Covid-19 has resulted in the loss of 81 million jobs across the region and has had a severe impact on supply chains, APEC nations have opposed protectionism during this crisis.”

The 21 economies that make up APEC account for over 40% of the world’s population and roughly 60% of the global GDP.

The summit was originally scheduled to take place in Auckland, but due to Covid-19, it will be held online for the second time after Malaysia hosted remotely in 2020.

It enabled Ardern to convene an unprecedented early leaders' gathering in July, during which she accomplished a lot.