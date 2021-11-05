Ardern of New Zealand says Glasgow is a “make or break” moment for the climate.

The Glasgow climate meeting, Jacinda Ardern has warned, is “make or break” in the struggle to combat global warming, with the world now suffering the price for decades of inaction.

“We’re obviously at a position now where it’s moved beyond benchmarks,” the New Zealand leader said, adding that the UN-mediated negotiations should result in swift and substantial action.

“Glasgow is essential, and I think everyone has recognized where we are at this point,” she told AFP in an interview co-produced by Covering Climate Now, the New Zealand Herald, and NBC News.

“This is the point at which those 1.5 degree objectives will be made or broken.

“We understand the consequences of falling short of 1.5 degrees for the rest of the globe, for ourselves, and for our region.”

Climate change, according to Ardern, is already causing extreme weather in New Zealand, with nearby Pacific atolls facing flooding as rising waters overtook their protective seawalls.

“It’s in our backyard,” said the 41-year-old, who previously described the issue as a life-or-death generational dilemma.

The Glasgow talks brought together negotiators from 196 countries for the first time since a historic gathering in Paris in 2015.

Delegates at Scotland’s largest city are charged with putting the Paris Agreement’s lofty aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels into practice.

While Ardern will be unable to attend since she is hosting the APEC economic meeting this month and is dealing with a domestic Covid-19 crisis, she has unveiled measures that she claims would place New Zealand at the forefront of climate action.

They include halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, quadrupling foreign aid for climate-related projects, and requiring financial markets to disclose how their investments affect global warming.

Ardern said that New Zealand, like many other countries, had long talked a big game about climate change but had not followed through.

“Targets have been set for decades, but no investment or modifications have been made to line with them and assist us reach them,” she said.

The centre-left leader, who entered office in 2017, stated that her government was dedicated to climate action regardless of what other nations were doing or the possibility of local backlash due to the expense.

“We can’t put ourselves in a position where our actions are dependent on the actions of others, because in that scenario, who pays the price except all of us?” she stated

