Apple’s Hidden iPhone Feature Blocks Spam Calls for UK Users

Apple has introduced a lesser-known feature on iPhones that promises to help UK users combat the ongoing problem of spam calls. With many Brits receiving unsolicited calls from scammers at least once a month, this new tool provides a much-needed solution to avoid fraud attempts while also providing some peace and quiet during the day.

The feature, which has been available since iOS 13, allows users to silence incoming calls from unfamiliar numbers. By enabling this function, users can avoid the frustration of scam calls, which are often disguised as legitimate ones. iPhone owners can activate this option in just a few taps, making it an easy way to reduce unwanted interruptions.

How It Works

Apple’s “Silence Unknown Callers” feature prevents numbers not listed in your contacts or recent call history from ringing through. Calls from these unfamiliar sources are immediately sent to voicemail and logged in your call history, so they can be reviewed later if needed. This significantly lowers the chances of falling victim to fraud.

Importantly, if the number is one that has been previously texted or shared via email, the call will go through as usual. Apple also notes that if you make an emergency call, the feature will be temporarily disabled for the next 24 hours to ensure your phone can be reached if necessary.

This feature, however, comes with a reminder to ensure that all important numbers are saved in your contacts. Without this precaution, users may miss important calls they were expecting. For those who want additional protection, third-party apps can be installed to further enhance the phone’s ability to detect and flag spam numbers as “telemarketing” or “spam.”

In a time when scam attempts are rampant, especially among elderly and vulnerable populations, taking proactive measures to block these calls is crucial. Apple’s new setting offers a simple yet effective solution for iPhone users looking to protect their personal and financial information with minimal effort.