Apple Watch Series 7 Specifications, Release Date, and Price

The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced on Tuesday, September 14 during Apple’s “California Streaming” event.

Here’s all you need to know about the new fitness device, including its pricing, release date, and technical specifications.

Release Date for Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 was heavily highlighted in Apple’s September livestream, alongside the iPhone 13 lineup.

We learnt that the device will be available in the fall of 2021. Although we do not know a more definite release date at this time, past models of the Apple Watch have all been released in September.

You’ll be able to buy the Series 7 on Apple’s website closer to the release date.

Price of Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in two sizes: a small (41mm) and a big (44mm) (45mm). Obviously, there will be a range of prices for these.

Additionally, you will be able to choose between a GPS Apple Watch and a more powerful cellular Apple Watch. The decision you make here will have an impact on the amount of money you spend.

While we don’t yet have a recommended retail price for each Series 7 model, we do know that the 41mm GPS model will start at $399, which is quite standard.

For comparison, the Apple Watch Series 6 started at the same price, but later variants (such as the stainless gold version) were more expensive, reaching up to $749.

Specifications for the Apple Watch Series 7

The Series 7 will have the largest display of any Apple Watch, according to the Apple livestream. Because the screen area has been expanded (by decreasing the boundaries to only 1.7mm), touchscreen buttons can be larger and easier to tap, and more text can be displayed.

We also learnt that the Series 7 display is 70% brighter than the previous model (making it easier to check the time inside), has better battery life, and is the most robust Apple Watch to date.

Here are all of the Apple Watch Series 7’s confirmed technical specifications.

watchOS 8 is the operating system. 18-hour battery life Charges quickly: This is a condensed version of the information.