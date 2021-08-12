Apple, Google Payment Systems and a Bipartisan Trio Introduce a Bill to Free App Makers.

A bipartisan group of senators has introduced legislation that would limit Apple and Google’s authority to force app developers to adopt their app store payment systems. The rule also prohibits these corporations from retaliating against app developers that advertise their services on different markets at different pricing or under different terms.

Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee presented the bill earlier today, praising it as a way to increase competition and promote consumer safeguards across party lines.

App stores account for a significant amount of these two companies’ market share. According to MarketWatch, Apple made $53.8 billion in income last fiscal year through its App Store, subscription services, and other online operations. Google’s Play Store and other services brought in $21.7 billion in revenue.

In a statement, Blumenthal said, “This measure will take down coercive anticompetitive walls in the app industry, providing consumers more choices and smaller startup software companies a fighting chance.”

”Apple and Google have been squashing competitors and keeping consumers in the dark for years, pocketing huge profits while ostensibly acting as beneficent gatekeepers of this multibillion-dollar market.”

The dominance of Apple and Google in their respective smartphone app businesses has recently been challenged.

Epic Games, the maker of the popular Fortnite video game, filed antitrust lawsuits against both firms after being taken off their platforms for encouraging customers to make direct payments to avoid the 30 percent commission charged by the two companies.

In addition to the challenges posed by the Epic Games lawsuits, the companies are also up against a battle in South Korea, where a law similar to this one in the United States could soon be enacted, prohibiting them from enforcing specific payment systems and preventing their products from being listed on other websites. It would also stop them from delaying app registration and removing apps from the marketplace without cause.

While talk of Big Tech companies’ domination has long been a hallmark of progressive circles, Republicans are now debating the extent of their power in light of Twitter and Facebook’s move to block former President Donald Trump’s accounts. While being distinct from. This is a condensed version of the information.