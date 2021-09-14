Apple Event LIVE: Predictions for the iPhone 13 Ahead of Today’s Livestream

Apple’s “California Streaming” event is set to begin, and many are expecting it to focus primarily on the long-awaited iPhone 13 revelation.

While the event’s official page does not reveal much information, a number of leaks (from reputable sources such as Bloomberg) have given us a solid indication of what to expect.

The iPhone 13 lineup is expected to be the main focus of today’s broadcast. According to the leaks, these new smartphones will include always-on capability as well as SOS Satellite calling, which would allow you to contact emergency services from anywhere on the planet.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 is reported to include a 120hz display, greater battery life, quicker processing chips, and better facial recognition software.

However, the new camera is expected to be the most significant update in the entire lineup. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models, in particular, will include improved sensors that catch up to 35% more light than their current-generation counterparts, as well as sensor stabilization.

According to the leaks, the camera’s ultra-wide lens will have auto focus, and an astrophotography mode will be launched, allowing users to take better images of the night sky, as well as a new portrait mode for video recording.

There are also reports that Apple may announce its new line of fitness watches during the event, in addition to the iPhone 13. This website’s predictions article has more information on all of these breaches and what they signify in practical terms.

The Apple event will start at 1:00 p.m. ET. It’ll be fully virtual, just like this year’s E3 conference, and you’ll be able to watch it all from the comfort of your own home. This website has put together an in-depth explanation on how to tune in here.

This website’s live coverage of the event will keep you up to date on all the latest events.