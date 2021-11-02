Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak says he can’t tell the difference between iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

Steve Wozniak, a co-founder of Apple, says he “can’t discern the difference” between the new iPhone 13 and the previous iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 small were just announced as part of Apple’s current iPhone lineup.

They are the successors to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 small, which were released in 2020.

“I got the new iPhone and I can’t detect the difference,” Wozniak said in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Friday.

“I assume the software in it is compatible with previous iPhones, which is the excellent part.”

The iPhone 13 models are essentially identical to the iPhone 12 models, with the exception that the screen notch on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro is somewhat smaller.

The biggest distinctions, on the other hand, are in terms of performance. The iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro have 120Hz refresh rates on their screens, compared to 60Hz on the iPhone 12 Pro models, resulting in smoother animations and films.

The new iPhones are also equipped with Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, which is said to be speedier than the A14 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 12 Pro models and capable of extending battery life.

Apple also claims that the switch to a larger main sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a wider aperture, both of which are designed to improve low-light results, as well as a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, compared to 2.5x on the iPhone 12 Pro models, has given its latest iPhone models superior photographic capabilities.

Wozniak, who co-founded Apple in 1976 with Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne, also said that he couldn’t tell the difference between the new Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch Series 6.

He said, “I bought the new watch, and I can’t tell the difference.”

“I’m sure you don’t notice. Is this a Series 6 or 7 model? “It’s difficult to tell.” He did, however, show his admiration for the Apple Watch in general, referring to it as “the most significant” item he owns.

“In my life, the Apple Watch has become the most significant gadget,” he remarked.

"In my life, the Apple Watch has become the most significant gadget," he remarked.

"I go from the computer I'm on… to my watch, and I usually skip everything."