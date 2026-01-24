Apple AirPods 2 Discounted by 42% in January Sale

Apple enthusiasts are rushing to grab a pair of AirPods 2, now on sale for just £69, down from £119.95. The significant price cut is being offered through Wowcher, where the deal promises savings of £50.95, a 42% reduction compared to regular retail prices.

Limited Stock Available

The discounted AirPods 2, labelled as “as-new warranty excess stock,” are available in “factory-fresh” condition, according to Wowcher. While they come with a Lightning Charging Case and a one-metre charging cable, they do not include the original packaging. Shoppers are warned that the offer is “selling fast,” and the company has assured buyers that the units have been thoroughly inspected, tested, and cleaned to ensure they function like new.

Although the AirPods 2 were released in 2019 and are no longer the latest model—replaced by the AirPods 4 in 2024 and the AirPods Pro 3 in 2025—they remain a popular choice for Apple device users. The AirPods 2 can quickly connect to an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch via Bluetooth, with seamless device switching.

Performance and Features

These AirPods provide passive noise isolation and up to 5 hours of playback per charge. The included charging case extends battery life beyond 24 hours. The earbuds feature Apple’s custom drivers, which deliver “crisp highs and deep bass,” and tap controls for easy management of music, calls, and more. Users can also control the AirPods hands-free via Siri for voice commands such as playing music or getting directions.

Additionally, the AirPods 2 come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them suitable for workouts and light rain. However, purchasers should be aware that the £69 price does not cover the standard delivery fee, which costs £9.99 and takes up to three working days.