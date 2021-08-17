Apple Accessories for Desk Setups: 7 Beautiful Options

Look no farther if you want to make your actual workstation setting look like an Instagram image. These are some of Apple’s most attractive and cool accessories. All of these devices are not only functional and necessary, but they also provide a touch of elegance to otherwise mundane technology.

You only have to look at the materials and colors used to convince yourself that these accessories are worth adding to your home or office, whether they’re for an iPad, iPhone, Mac, or Apple Watch. Adding a touch of wood or metal to a desk or nightstand, for example, can create an Instagrammable aesthetic with no effort.

Wooden Headphone Stand by Grovemade

A headphone stand is an excellent method to keep your workstation tidy. It’s similar to wearing a hat on a mannequin’s head. Grovemade’s headphone stand blends walnut or maple wood, tanned leather, and stainless steel to create a dramatic, appealing centerpiece for displaying AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones gracefully. Little notches along the top provide just enough resistance to keep the headband from slipping. The stand is supported by cork feet on the bottom.

Grovemade is selling it for $150.

3 Courageous Catch

The Courant Catch:3 is a wireless Qi charger that also serves as a catchall. On the technological front, there’s a multicoil surface area (single device) that can function with everything from iPhones to wireless charging AirPods. A curved slot next to the charger is ideal for storing a wallet, watch, bracelet, keys, or any other items you keep in your pocket or purse.

This type of item would look great on a nightstand, but it would also look great near the front door. This phone valet blends functionality and refined style into a single, appealing phone accessory.

Purchase for $175 at Courant.

MacBook Pro Yohann Stand

This wooden MacBook or MacBook Pro desk stand is quite probably the most gorgeous laptop holder ever. It can hold an Apple laptop propped up on a desk with an external keyboard and mouse, or it may be closed in clamshell form and used with an external monitor. For a range of functions, there are two distinct stand positions.

