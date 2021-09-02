Ants use zinc to sharpen their teeth in preparation for stinging bites, according to a new study.

Ant bites have a lot of power, but why is that? The ability of these insects’ “tools” to puncture and slice surfaces has been shown by a team of researchers.

Anyone who has been bitten by an ant knows how painful it is to have their mandibular teeth punctured. According to a news release from the US Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), these structures are attached outside of the creatures’ mouths and are formed of a substance that binds individual zinc atoms.

And a team of experts discovered exactly what allows ants and other little organisms penetrate and slice with “relative ease” in a new study published in Scientific Reports on Wednesday.

Researchers from PNNE and the University of Oregon measured the hardness, elasticity, and, “for the first time, loss tangent, energy of fracture, abrasion resistance, and impact resistance of zinc- and manganese-enriched materials in ant, spider, nereid worm, and scorpion tools such as claws, teeth, and stings” in ant, spider, nereid worm, and scorpion tools such as claws, teeth, and stings.

To do so, scientists used atom probe tomography to examine how individual atoms are grouped at the tip of the critters’ instruments, and the results were quite interesting.

According to a PNNL press release, study co-author and materials scientist Arun Devaraj remarked, “We could observe that the zinc is consistently distributed in the tooth, which was a surprise.” “We expected the zinc to be concentrated in nano-nodules,” says the researcher.

The efficiency with which these animals bite and slice, as well as the zinc atom makeup of their specialized instruments, can be seen in a film released accompanied the study.

“This homogeneity appears to permit sharper, more accurately sculpted”tools” than materials with biomineral inclusions, and also removes fracture-prone surfaces with the inclusions,” the researchers stated.

The researchers stated, “We indicate that sharpness-related force reductions lead to large energy savings and can also enable organisms, particularly smaller ones, to puncture, cut, and grab materials that would not be accessible with plain or biomineralized” tools.”

According to PNNL, the sharper tools allow the critters to use 60 percent or less of the force they would require if their tools were composed of the same materials as human teeth. Simply simply, the zinc is organized for “maximum cutting efficiency,” which means they may save energy.

