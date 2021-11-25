Annalena Baerbock is expected to become Germany’s first female foreign minister.

As Germany’s incoming coalition government takes shape, Green Party co-leader Annalena Baerbock will become the country’s first female foreign minister, her party declared Thursday.

After the new administration, made up of the Social Democrats (SPD), the liberal FDP, and the Greens, is formally installed, the 40-year-old mother-of-two is scheduled to take over the post in early December.

Baerbock has signaled a stronger attitude toward China and Russia, emphasizing the importance of human rights and the rule of law in German diplomacy.

In a statement, Green Party manager Michael Kellner announced that co-leader Robert Habeck has been appointed to run a “super ministry” that includes the economy, energy, and climate change.

He will also take on the role of vice chancellor.

Although Baerbock, a former Olympic trampolinist, was unsuccessful in her ambition to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in September’s election, she did lead her party to a new high of 15%.

The Greens’ third-place finish opened the door for them to return to power after 16 years in opposition, forming a novel three-way coalition with SPD’s Olaf Scholz as the likely next chancellor.

On Wednesday, the three parties formally announced their coalition agreement, as well as the split of cabinet jobs, dubbed the “traffic light” alliance after their respective colors.

All three parties must still formally endorse the agreement, which is expected to be a formality. Scholz will be sworn in as a member of the Bundestag in the week beginning December 6.

The Greens have been given five cabinet positions. Despite the fact that Baerbock and Habeck’s appointments were widely anticipated, the party was thrown into a last-minute power battle over who would fill the remaining three positions.

Only one of those three positions could go to a man, in keeping with Scholz’s vow that the next government would be gender-balanced, pitting the party’s radical “Fundi” side against Baerbock and Habeck’s more pragmatic and centrist “Realos” faction.

On Thursday evening, Kellner announced that popular legislator Cem Ozdemir, who has Turkish ancestry, would manage the agriculture ministry, ending the argument. Ozdemir is a member of the “Realo” movement.

Several other key ministerial options have emerged in recent days, with FDP leader Christian Lindner, a fiscal hawk, expected to become the EU’s top economy’s new finance minister.

The coalition agreement signed by the new administration contains pledges to spend extensively on climate protection and infrastructure while adhering to Germany’s self-imposed debt restrictions.

