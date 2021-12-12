Animal Rights Activists in Iran Oppose the Plan to Ban Pets.

“No, my cat is not harmful,” argues Iranian animal enthusiast Mostafa, who is appalled by an ultraconservative legislator’s proposal to outlaw pets.

The 25-year-old, who owns a pet supply store on Tehran’s popular Eskandari Street, is taken aback.

“You may call crocodiles dangerous, but how can bunnies, dogs, and cats be dangerous?” he wondered, referring to a bill filed a month ago.

The proposed regulation pits an increasing number of pet owners against those who consider the practice decadent and believe that dogs, like pigs, are impure under Islamic law.

According to reports in the media, 75 MPs, or one-quarter of the House of Commons, recently signed a statement titled “Support for the population’s rights in respect to harmful and hazardous animals.”

The writers describe the habit of humans sharing a home with domesticated animals as a “destructive social dilemma” in their introduction.

According to them, the phenomena has the potential to “gradually modify the Iranian and Islamic way of life” by “replacing human and familial bonds with sentiments and emotional relationships with animals.”

Importing, raising, assisting in the breeding of, breeding, buying or selling, transporting, driving or walking, and keeping in the house wild, exotic, harmful, and dangerous animals would be prohibited under the proposed law.

Crocodiles, turtles, snakes, lizards, cats, mice, rabbits, dogs, and other unclean creatures, as well as monkeys, are among the species to be banned.

Offenders face a fine of 10 to 30 times the “minimum monthly working pay” of around $98 or 87 euros, as well as the animal’s “confiscation.”

Vehicles used to transport the animal would also be impounded for three months.

While Iran is engaged in challenging nuclear negotiations and suffering a harsh economic downturn as a result of US sanctions, the bill has provoked criticism in the press, mocking on social media, and outrage among Tehran citizens.

“These projects will undoubtedly produce turmoil, corruption, and widespread disobedience to this rule because… living with animals has become a cultural phenomenon,” the reformist daily Shargh warned.

Irony and sarcasm were used by some internet users in their responses.

“How many times have cats tried to eat you to the point where you think of them as wild, scary, and hazardous?” writer Yeganeh Khodami wondered on Twitter.

“I have renamed my cat ‘Criminal’ since I heard this planned rule,” one user wrote beside a photo of his pet.

An actress who wished to remain unnamed said she had organized a demonstration in front of parliament to protest the proposed pet ban but had to abandon the plan due to.