Andersson of Sweden gets a second chance at the PM post.

Magdalena Andersson, the head of Sweden’s Social Democratic Party, will have a second chance to become the country’s first female prime minister on Monday, after her maiden attempt only lasted seven hours.

Andersson was elected prime minister by parliament on Wednesday, but she resigned just hours later, before she had a chance to legally take office, because the Green Party pulled out of the coalition government.

Andreas Norlen, the Speaker of Parliament, said he “truly regretted” the events of Wednesday, which the media termed as a “nightmarish day.”

“This type of behavior has the potential to erode people’s faith in parliament and politics,” Norlen added.

Andersson, 54, is set to establish a Social Democratic-only minority administration less than a year before the September national elections.

The unheard-of situation developed when Andersson struck a last-minute arrangement with the Left Party to enhance pensions in exchange for the party’s vital support in her bid to become Prime Minister.

The minor Centre Party, however, was unhappy with the arrangement and withdrew its support for Andersson’s budget as a result of the concessions made to the Left.

Andersson’s budget was unable to pass due to a lack of votes in parliament.

Instead, the opposition conservative Moderates, Christian Democrats, and far-right Sweden Democrats offered an alternative budget to lawmakers.

Andersson grudgingly stated that she would be able to rule with that budget, but the Green Party declared that it could not accept a “historic budget designed by the far-right” and resigned from the cabinet.

Andersson had no choice but to resign because the premise on which she was selected had vanished.

Andersson, an economist who served as finance minister for the past seven years, succeeded Stefan Lofven as head of the Social Democrats on November 4.

After seven years in power, he resigned as Prime Minister a week later to give her time to prepare for the September elections.

The parties that backed her on Wednesday — the Centre, Greens, and Left — have all declared they will support her again next week, so her appointment by parliament is set to go ahead without a hitch.

She will, however, face a difficult ten months leading up to the election, when crime and immigration are projected to be the top concerns of Swedes.

She will lead a minority government with limited maneuvering room due to the opposition’s budget.

She has stated her political aims as moving away from the recent privatisation of the. She has been dubbed "Bulldozer" by the media for her straight and brutal attitude.