Andersson, a Social Democrat, becomes Sweden’s first female Prime Minister.

On Wednesday, Sweden’s parliament elected Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female prime minister, hours after she clinched a last-minute compromise that handed her victory by the narrowest of margins possible.

The 54-year-old, who took over as head of the Social Democrats earlier this month, struck a deal late on Tuesday with the Left Party to enhance pensions in exchange for its support in parliament on Wednesday.

She had previously garnered backing from the Greens, a coalition partner of the Social Democrats, as well as the Centre Party.

Sweden has never had a female prime minister, despite being a country that has long advocated for gender equality.

It was “a remarkable day,” according to Andersson, because it marked 100 years since Sweden granted women the right to vote.

Women have led the governments of all other Nordic countries, including Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.

Andersson, on the other hand, now leads a weak minority administration whose hands will be restricted on a number of topics, and she has already suffered a setback since her election.

Because of the concessions given to the Left, the Centre Party said that while it would not oppose Andersson in the vote for prime minister, it would withdraw its support for the government’s budget, which will be voted on later on Wednesday.

Andersson will very certainly have to govern with a budget provided by the opposition Conservatives, Christian Democrats, and far-right Sweden Democrats.

Ulf Kristersson, the head of the Moderates Party, said the Social Democrats and Greens were clinging to power “desperately.”

“They are unable to have their programs implemented, but they are determined to govern at all costs. This is very desperate “He told the TT news agency.

117 members of parliament voted in her favor, with 57 abstentions, 174 no votes, and one absent.

A prime ministerial candidate in Sweden does not require the backing of a majority in parliament; instead, they must avoid a majority — or 175 votes — against them.

Andersson, on the other hand, was unfazed.

She told reporters after the vote, “I think I can rule the country whatever,” and added, “I think Sweden can do better.”

Andersson succeeds Stefan Lofven, who resigned on November 10 after seven years as Prime Minister, in a widely expected move to give his successor time to prepare for the country’s general election in September 2022.

On Friday, Andersson will formally assume her duties and unveil her government.

With elections less than a year away, the change comes as the Social Democrats are nearing their lowest-ever approval ratings. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.