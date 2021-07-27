Ancient Mummies from Chile have been added to the United Nations’ list of World Heritage Sites.

The Chinchorro mummies in Chile were added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List on Tuesday, making them the world’s oldest human-made mummies.

The mummies, which were discovered in the north of Chile at the turn of the twentieth century, are more than 7,000 years old, putting them two millennia ahead of Egyptian mummies.

During a virtual meeting convened by China, the United Nations’ cultural agency declared on Twitter that it has added the “settlement and artificial mummification of the Chinchorro culture” to its distinguished list.

“UNESCO is certifying on an international level, through different specialists, that the Chinchorro culture’s settlements and artificial mummification have extraordinary worth, that it has worldwide importance,” said Bernardo Arriaza, a Chilean anthropologist.

More than 7,000 years ago, the Chinchorro were fishermen and hunter-gatherers in what is now the south of Peru and north of Chile, near the confluence of the desert and the Pacific Ocean.

More than 300 mummies have been discovered thus far, including red, black, and bandaged corpses.

The organs, intestines, and tissue were removed during the mummification process.

The corpse’s skin was taken off, and the body was recreated with sticks and animal hair, with a thick head of black hair sewed onto the scalp.

Finally, using earth, pigments, manganese, and iron oxide, the mummies were painted red or black.

“These bodies are expertly crafted by experts. These first populations have a nuance and creativity,” said Arriaza, who is the head of the Chinchorro Center at Tarapaca University in Arica.

It’s unclear why the Chichorro civilization mummified their corpses.

Arriaza hypothesized in 2005 that it was linked to high amounts of arsenic poisoning in the water, which could have resulted in early births, miscarriages, underweight infants, and high infant mortality.

“An emotional response from parents faced with these tragic losses, so they painted them, dressed them up, and every day this method became more elaborate,” he said.