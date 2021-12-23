Analysts call the delayed Libya poll a “slow motion train wreck.”

Libyans were supposed to elect a president on Friday in the hopes of ending years of unrest, but the election was postponed due to heated rivalries, UN failures, and legal concerns, according to analysts.

“Mistakes on the side of the UN and an attitude of absolutely bad faith on the part of Libyan actors,” said analyst Jalel Harchaoui of the Global Initiative think group.

The election was supposed to be a new beginning for the oil-rich North African country, a year after a historic truce and more than a decade after the NATO-backed rebellion that deposed and murdered tyrant Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Officials indicated on Wednesday that holding the election on December 24 as planned would be impossible, and the electoral commission suggested a month’s delay.

In a report, Amnesty International stated, “Preparations for the election were taking place in a highly combustible context typified by disputes over electoral regulations and the eligibility of candidates.”

“Armed groups and militias have regularly suppressed dissenting voices, limited civil society, and attacked election officials,” said Diana Eltahawy of Amnesty International.

The UN-sponsored peace process is facing a serious setback as a result of the delay.

“Holding elections in Libya was always going to be a risky proposition,” said Claudia Gazzini of the International Crisis Group.

“However, a dispute over the leading election candidates was the initial catalyst for this halt in the voting process.”

Seif al-Islam, Kadhafi’s son and a polarizing icon of the previous government, is among them. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

Another possibility, eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, is hated by many in the country’s west for his failed onslaught on Tripoli’s capital.

Meanwhile, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, a tycoon and interim prime minister, has overturned a commitment not to run, which was a condition of his previous campaign for the premiership.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, a UN-sponsored initiative with 75 delegates that selected Dbeibah as interim prime minister earlier this year, was a significant aspect of the political process.

While one may “blame the national political actors” for the failures, Emadeddin Badi, also of the Global Initiative, said it was “the obligation of the UN mission to mediate” to ensure elections took place.

When Haftar’s supporter Aguila Saleh, speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives, signed off on an electoral statute without putting it to a vote in September, the electoral process began to go off the tracks.

According to Global Initiative’s Harchaoui, Saleh is “responsible for the electoral laws, which are a complete disaster,” and that the flawed legislation is “very vital.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.