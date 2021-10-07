‘An Amazing Ride’: A Study Provides Hope for Dengue Treatment.

Dengue fever infects tens of millions of people each year, causing the gruesome symptoms that have earned it the nickname “breakbone fever,” but new research may have discovered the virus’s first-ever therapy.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, tests in cell cultures and mice indicated that a newly discovered molecule can successfully disarm the virus, stopping it from multiplying and preventing sickness.

And it appears to be successful whether used as a preventative measure or as a treatment once the virus has been transmitted.

According to Scott Biering and Eva Harris of the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Public Health, this is a “exciting” discovery in the fight against dengue fever.

It “represents a huge development in the field of dengue therapies,” the pair concluded in a Nature review, despite not being part in the study.

The threat presented by the mosquito-borne dengue virus, which infects at least 98 million people each year and is endemic in 128 countries throughout the world, is undeniable.

It can induce severe flu-like symptoms and can lead to severe dengue fever, which can be fatal.

Because there are four strains of the virus, infection with one does not protect against infection with another, and acquiring dengue a second time is often more dangerous.

There is currently no therapy for the sickness, therefore efforts are focused on minimizing transmission, which includes a program that infects mosquitos with a disease-resistant bacteria.

Dengvaxia, a vaccination effective against a single strain, is only approved for use in a few countries.

Enter JNJ-A07, a molecule discovered by screening hundreds of potential candidates in a procedure characterized by researcher Johan Neyts as “searching for a needle in a haystack.”

It turned out that the wait was well worth it.

Its impact on diseased animals is “unprecedented,” according to Neyts, who assisted in the research.

“There is significant antiviral efficacy even if treatment is initiated at the peak of viral replication,” said Neyts, a professor of virology at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

JNJ-A07 acts by preventing the dengue virus from interacting with two proteins that are essential for its reproduction.

It worked against all four dengue strains in tests in cells, including those from mosquitos and humans.

Because dengue can change quickly, the researchers looked at how JNJ-A07 would fare as the virus mutated.

“It took us about half a year in the lab, in infected cells, to get significant resistance (to the treatment),” said Neyts.

