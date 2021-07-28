Amorous Pursuit Endangers Cuban Croc in Dangerous Attraction

As the Cuban crocodile has discovered, being a highly sought-after mating partner can have negative consequences for a species on the verge of extinction.

The island species’ existence has been hampered by its amorous American counterpart’s relentless pursuit, with its numbers already dropping and hybridization posing a further concern.

The Cuban crocodile population has decreased by more than 80% in three generations, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Crocodylus rhombifer is a black-and-yellow freshwater reptile that is classified as a “critically endangered” species by biologists.

According to the IUCN, hybridization, coupled with hunting for meat – primarily for tourist restaurant menus – is one of the biggest dangers to its survival.

The scaly predator’s island-wide range is now mostly limited to the Zapata Swamp, some 150 kilometers southeast of Havana.

But it isn’t the only one.

A freshwater and saltwater specimen of the American Crocodylus acutus is also present here, and it appears to enjoy the company of its Cuban counterpart — perhaps a bit too much.

Conservationists estimate that one in every two crocs in the Zapata nature reserve is a hybrid.

However, gene mixing may not always be a bad thing.

“It’s important to remember that hybridization plays a role in evolution and the emergence of new species,” said Etiam Perez-Fleitas, a Zapata reserve exotic species expert.

Scientists are now debating whether this particular mixing of the gene pool is beneficial or harmful.

If the occurrence is caused by human-caused stress, it must be addressed, according to Perez-Fleitas. However, if the well is natural, it may be best to leave it alone.

Hybridization could result in a more resistant species, combining the ferocity of the smaller Cuban crocodile with the adaptability of its more timid American cousin, as it often does in nature.

The IUCN has classified the American crocodile as “vulnerable.” It is found in northern South America, the Caribbean, Central America, and the southern tip of Florida.

Perez-Fleitas explained, “Our research is focused on determining whether this is natural hybridization.”

Meanwhile, a genetic study published in 2008 has allowed scientists to distinguish Cuban crocs from hybrids, allowing them to be excluded from captive breeding operations.

Every year, 500 to 1,000 newborn Cuban crocs are born in semi-captivity in the Zapata reserve, with roughly a hundred being released into the wild.

Workers were collecting eggs from croc nests to be placed in an incubator, which greatly boosts their chances of hatching, when AFP visited the project.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.