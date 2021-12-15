America’s 50 Greatest Disruptors: Visionaries and Innovators Who Are Changing the World is a book about visionaries and innovators who are changing the world.

Introduction to Technology and Science The inaugural list of 50 visionaries, inventors, and pioneers who are reshaping the world through technology, published by Washington Newsday. Lizzo, the musician, rapper, and style icon, may not appear to have much in common with Katalin Karikó, the molecular scientist whose research on mRNA technology allowed for the quick production of the COVID-19 vaccine. Bela Bajaria, the Netflix executive whose worldwide content strategy resulted in the streaming sensation Squid Game, does not appear to be naturally related to scientists Tammy Hsu and Amay Bandodkar, who are inventing batteries driven by human sweat. Elon Musk, the tech mogul who’s working on everything from reusable rockets that transport well-heeled visitors into space to brain AI improvements, and Darnella Frazier, the young lady who started a global social justice movement with her cellphone? This isn’t what you’d call a natural pairing.

All of these people, as well as the other 43 visionaries and innovators on The Washington Newsday’s inaugural list of Greatest Disruptors, have one thing in common: they are all visionaries and innovators. They are change agents who are utilizing technology in ways that will have a significant impact on our lives, for the better or for the worse.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, “disruption” is defined as “a significant shift in an existing industry or market as a result of technical innovation.” The work that our 50 Disruptors class inductees are doing certainly matches that definition. But it is their humanity that actually distinguishes these pioneers. Whereas disruption, by this or any other definition, isn’t always motivated by good intentions and can have unintended negative consequences in some cases, the disruptors on our list are primarily motivated by a desire to contribute to a greater good, often inspired by personal experience—and, so far, their work appears to be on track to deliver on that promise.

Consider neuroscientist Aadeel Akhtar, who was inspired to construct inexpensive human-like bionic limbs when he was 7 years old while on a family trip to Pakistan and saw a small girl lacking a leg using a tree branch as a crutch. Or energy entrepreneur Bill Gross, whose interest in carbon emissions capture was motivated by his family’s experience living through the 1973 oil crisis. This is a condensed version of the information.