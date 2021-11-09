‘America Is Back’ On Climate, Pelosi and AOC Tell COP26.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is keen to heal the damage inflicted by Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, told COP26 on Tuesday that “America is back” to lead on climate change.

The US House of Representatives’ 20-strong delegation to the UN climate negotiations includes the leaders of major committees, as well as junior members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was elected in 2018 in part on a platform of action to combat the threat of global warming.

“America is back on the international stage as a leader on climate action and drawdown,” said Ocasio-Cortez, who was a key architect of the Green New Deal, which influenced important pieces of legislation.

President Joe Biden celebrated the completion of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Saturday, which includes billions for electric vehicle charging stations and tens of billions for climate resilience measures.

However, a vote on the far larger Build Back Better plan, which includes hundreds of billions for climate action, has been postponed, and its success – at least as written – remains in doubt.

At a second press conference, Pelosi declared, “We come here equipped, ready to take on the challenge and confront the moment.”

“It’s all about the kids, giving them a world where they may be healthy, safe, and closer to achieving their goals.”

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, whose district includes El Paso, which is on the US-Mexico border, linked climate change to the influx of Central American migrants to the United States.

“I have never seen so many refugees abandoning their homelands due of climate change in my 25 years of working on immigration issues,” she added.

Rain-fed agriculture has been disturbed by drought and altering weather patterns, and the region has been devastated by increasingly severe storms and drought.

“If we think the migrant situation in America is bad now, it will get exponentially worse in the next years,” she added.

The arrival of Biden in the White House has helped to restore US credibility in Glasgow, but senior diplomats at the 196-nation United Nations negotiations, which have been dragging on for a quarter-century, remain apprehensive.

“We lost a number of years as a result of the US withdrawal,” said Laurence Tubiana, who worked as France’s main negotiator on the 2015 Paris climate pact. “We’ll have to make amends.” In 2001, the United States likewise turned its back. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.