Amazon Product Deals for Prime Day 2021: Echo, Fire Stick, Kindle, and More

Yes, it’s Prime Day 2021, which means you can save on literally millions of things. And the online mega-retailer has saved some of its greatest offers for its own merchandise. Here are a dozen good examples of the over 100 offers on Amazon’s own products and services for Prime Day, which range from streaming gadgets to speakers to e-readers and video doorbells.

$24.99 ($25 discount) for the Fire TV Stick 4K

With a suitable video device, this streaming media stick can provide up to Ultra High Definition movies and shows via hundreds of channels (not just Prime Video). It connects to the HDMI port on your television, computer, or projector. It must also be hooked into a power source. It also includes a remote control with which you can access HDR-enhanced content and thousands of Alexa skills.

$24.99 ($25 off) Echo Dot

The famed Alexa-driven smart speaker’s 4th Generation is available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue. Fans of Star Wars may wish to pay extra for the Mandalorian stand. In any case, it’s a great little voice-controllable speaker for streaming music, podcasts, and whatever else your curious mind needs to know right now.

Echo Auto — $14.99 ($35 off)

As one might guess from its name, this device adds Alexa’s capabilities to your car. It connects through the Alexa app on your phone via Bluetooth for most cars, although some cars require a wired connection. Not only can this set-up help you listen to music and see what’s playing, check the news and ask questions, but also set reminders, add to your to-do’s and even pay for gas.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Show 5 — $64.99 ($74.99 off)

This package includes two products: Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Show 5. The doorbell uses advanced motion detection and night vision, recognizes two-way talking and provides high-definition video…to what’s essentially an Echo smart speaker device with a built-in video screen. They’re the perfect pair for seeing who’s at the door from wherever you are, but especially if you happen to be in the room with the Echo Show.

Kindle Paperwhite — $94.99 ($50 off)

