Amazon Prime Day 2021 Smart Home Deals: 15 of the Best

Amazon Prime Days are an excellent time to invest in smart home equipment, whether you’re just getting started or looking to update.

Consider some of Amazon’s must-have Smart Home goods available now until June 22. But don’t put off purchasing for too long. Amazon, like other online sellers, keeps a limited number of sale items on hand. Here are a few smart home products you should consider purchasing right now.

$59.99 (save $40) for Echo (4th Gen).

Amazon’s Echo (4th Gen) uses Alexa to play music, monitor temperature, and answer queries, among other things, but it also functions as a Smart Home hub. Use Echo to turn lights on and off, receive smartphone alerts if it detects glass breaking or a fire, communicate with people in other rooms, and more. To keep you safe, it’s constructed with additional privacy precautions.

The Echo Show 10 costs $189.99 (a savings of $60.00).

Use the 10.1 HD screen to make video calls, view shows, and even monitor your home when Alexa is paired with the Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) HD smart display with motion. Your privacy is protected by special technologies.

Wyze Cam Outdoor Bundle—$94.98 ($96.97)

The Wyze Cam Outdoor Bundle captures activity around your home with 12-second motion-activated recordings. Those recordings are saved for 14 days. The Bundle includes a low-profile base station and two weather-resistant cameras. You can add two additional cameras to the base station.

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock—$179.98 (save $70.01)

The August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock upgrades your existing door lock. All you need is a 2.4gHz Wi-Fi network for full voice and remote lock and unlock capabilities. The technology also allows you to grant remote access to friends or family. You can opt into Biometric Verification that allows you to use your Smartphone’s fingerprint or facial recognition features as added remote security.

Honeywell Home T5 Smart Thermostat–$99.59 (save $51.40)

Honeywell Home T5 Smart Thermostat–$99.59 (save $51.40)

Pair Alexa with Honeywell Home RCHT8610WF2006/W, T5.