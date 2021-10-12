Amazon devastation could spark a global ‘apocalypse,’ according to an indigenous leader.

Birds sing along a river in the Ecuadorian jungle, five hours from Quito, while Gregorio Mirabal expresses concern for the 500 tribes who often serve as protectors of the Amazon rainforest and are subjected to attacks, including death.

Mirabel, the head of the Amazon River Basin Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations (COICA), is urging industrialized nations attending the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, to work with indigenous peoples to safeguard the Amazon’s 8.4 million square kilometers (3.2 million square miles).

Mirabal is one of the 3.5 million Amazonian indigenous people living in nine nations and territories: Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana.

Mirabal, 54, a member of the Wakuenai Kurripaco tribe, claims that oil and mineral development, as well as pollution and deforestation for agriculture and livestock, have already wiped off 17 percent of the forest.

There are two possible outcomes: (one is) the apocalypse with no way back. People will run out of oxygen, and the earth will warm by two or three degrees in 50 years. If the Amazon disappears, life on our planet will be impossible.

The alternative scenario is that our children can bathe in this river, learn about the environment, see the trees, biodiversity, and witness this macaw fly. If it helps us protect 80% of the Amazon, this is the scenario we present to the world.

It will be extremely difficult to reverse deforestation in the Amazon if it reaches 20%. The Amazon will be destroyed by desertification, a lack of water, and wildfires. We’ve arrived at a critical juncture.

The Amazon is being suffocated; its oil and natural resources are being stripped from it, and no one wants to leave the forest alive. They want to demolish it. This is a cry from the woods, and we say, “Enough!” It has one of the world’s largest freshwater reserves. It possesses the world’s highest biodiversity, which helps to keep the climate in check. Each tree produces clean air and gathers rubbish from other countries, protecting us from pollution, yet we receive nothing in return.

We don’t mind if (global leaders) spend their money on the Amazon instead of a missile. However, this money must be global in scope and fairly distributed among the nine countries.

