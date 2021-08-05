Amazing photos taken from the International Space Station show the Southern Lights shimmering above the Indian Ocean.

New photographs of the southern lights, also known as the aurora australis, have been released by NASA.

Four of the photographs are displayed below. They were taken from the International Space Station, which was orbiting roughly 270 miles over the southern Indian Ocean between Asia and Antarctica at the time.

The images were released on August 2 by NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Aurora Australis in Focus From the International Space Station, the aurora australis can be viewed. NASA photo used under Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/.

The polar lights can be seen shining in a variety of colors, ranging from an eerie green to a vivid violet. A great number of stars can be seen glowing many light years away above the lights.

The International Space Station described the aurora australis as “beautiful” in a tweet that shared the photographs.

The southern aurora australis is the southern counterpart to the northern aurora borealis, sometimes known as the southern and northern lights.

The vibrant colors may also be seen from the Earth’s surface and by astronauts floating overhead.

The aurora bore the name of the Roman goddess of morning, Aurora. They occur when the sun’s charged solar winds collide with the Earth’s magnetic field.

These solar winds are made up of charged particles, which are a type of electrified gas that speeds through the solar system.

A coronal mass ejection (CME) is a type of coronal mass ejection that occurs sometimes on the sun and can produce powerful blasts of charged particles to reach Earth.

Solar winds can interfere with everyday electronics if they are strong enough, but most of the time we aren’t aware of them since the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a shield.

These solar winds can sometimes be directed around the Earth, away from the equator, and down into the north and south poles, where they reach the Earth’s atmosphere, due to the nature of the magnetic field.

When charged solar particles collide with molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere, energy is transferred in the form of a flash of light.

When billions of these collisions occur, the resulting bursts of light combine to form the beautiful auroras that we see. This is a condensed version of the information.