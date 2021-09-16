Amazing photos from SpaceX’s launch show the Inspiration4 crew blasting into space.

For its Inspiration4 mission on Wednesday, SpaceX made history by delivering the first all-civilian space crew into low-Earth orbit.

The crew is now orbiting Earth at 22 times the speed of sound at a distance of about 370 miles.

The launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center was preceded by months of preparation, design, and training. The photographs below depict events leading up to the historic three-day mission.

The Inspiration4 team is getting ready to launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket that launched the Dragon spacecraft into low-Earth orbit was photographed on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on September 11.

The mission’s commander is Jared Isaacman, the wealthy founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, and the crew’s pilot is Sian Proctor, a geoscientist.

Hayley Arceneaux, a nurse at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is the crew’s medical officer. At the age of 29, the bone cancer survivor will become not only the youngest American to go to space, but also the first astronaut to use a prosthetic.

As a result of her malignancy, Arceneaux had a titanium implant implanted in her left thigh. She received treatment at St. Jude’s Hospital, where she now works.

Christopher Sembroski, a data engineer, Air Force veteran, and Lockheed Martin employee, completes the team. Sembroski, who is also an amateur astronomer, was given the spot on Inspiration4 after winning a raffle for St. Jude’s.

Are you ready to go?

Prior to launch on September 15, the Falcon 9 was made vertical on the launch pad.

The reusable rocket is roughly 230 feet long, with a diameter of 12 feet and a mass of around 1.2 million pounds, according to the SpaceX website (lbs). It has the capacity to transport a payload of roughly 50,000 pounds into low-Earth orbit.

Because the rocket is made up of two stages, SpaceX may recover the most expensive components and reuse them multiple times.

The Falcon 9 Rocket Is Launched

On Wednesday, at 8:02 p.m. EDT, the Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from the launch pad.

The Dragon spacecraft, which can carry up to seven passengers into space, is located at the rocket’s tip. The craft stands roughly 27 feet tall and has a 13-foot circumference. It has a launch mass of 13,000 pounds. This is a condensed version of the information.