Amazing Photographs Show the Earth as seen from space by SpaceX’s all-citizen crew.

The SpaceX Inspiration4 mission crew has continued to post photographs and video from their all-civilian spaceflight last week.

The mission was the first to launch an all-civilian crew into space. The expedition was led by Jared Isaacman, a U.S. businessman; Hayley Arceneaux, a cancer survivor and physician; Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, pilot, and space enthusiast; and Chris Sembroski, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

They spent three days in orbit onboard one of SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which had been specially modified for the mission.

The cupola, a transparent dome at the capsule’s tip that allowed the crew a 360-degree view of space as well as the Earth revolving slowly below them, was one of the most significant improvements.

The crew took images and videos of their view from orbit from the cupola, while cameras mounted on the outside of Dragon also documented the moment.

Crew members are seen poking their heads into the cupola in photos taken by SpaceX, with Earth’s curving horizon dominating the vista below.

Isaacman also released a clear video captured within the cupola on Twitter on Tuesday night, which he said was shot on his iPhone during the journey. He went on to say that the crew was “very blessed to have this perspective,” and that they would “do everything we can” to share the experience with the rest of the globe.

Another video, posted the same day by Proctor, shows the crew opening the cupola access door for the first time, which she described as a “real highlight” of the mission. As they obtain their first glimpse of Earth through the dome, the crew members audibly exclaim their surprise.

Inspiration4 came to a close on September 18 as the capsule performed a successful reentry and splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

