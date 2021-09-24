“Am I Going Crazy?” a PETA sexual fruit video raises eyebrows.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has sparked controversy on Twitter after releasing a video claiming that certain fruits can assist improve libido in an attempt to persuade people to go vegan.

The animal rights group shared the video on social media on Tuesday this week, and it has since risen in popularity to become a trending issue.

The video depicts a variety of fruits that have been split in half and are being handled suggestively. Each fruit has a label that describes its supposed benefits in the bedroom.

The video claims that “chili peppers will have you hot and heavy in no time.” It also implies that orange juice stimulates blood flow and that zinc, which can be found in avocados, can boost libido.

Although some of the assertions made in PETA’s movie have been made before, our website is unable to verify them. Zinc, for example, has been associated to higher levels of testosterone, a sex-stimulating hormone. Overeating, on the other hand, can be dangerous.

In any case, the tweet has received over 4,500 likes and had been shared over 1,000 times as of Friday morning EDT. However, it had been quoted by over 13,000 individuals, indicating that people were discussing about the tweet far more than they were “lik[ing]” it—a sign that the tweet is contentious.

Indeed, a peek at the tweet’s comments section reveals a diverse bag of reactions.

Some users praised the ad, with one commenting, “Brilliant ad!”

“I’m already vegan, but if I wasn’t, this would certainly persuade me of the benefits of a plant-based diet,” one person commented.

Others, on the other hand, were taken aback by the video’s sexual content. “Huh?” wrote one. Why is PETA picking at the fruit? Is it just me or is everyone else going insane?”

“Y’all creepy as hell up at PETA,” another wrote in a tweet that received much more likes than the original.

Another said, “That’s enough Twitter for today.”

