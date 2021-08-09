Although the UN Climate Report is comprehensive, regional gaps continue to exist.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, released on Monday, is the most comprehensive examination of climate science ever performed, expanding our understanding of how – and how quickly – greenhouse gas emissions are altering the globe.

Experts warn, however, that the comprehensive global evaluation has blind spots, omitting locations that are particularly sensitive to climate change consequences yet lack data on those impacts.

The IPCC offers three maps of the planet, each divided into hexagons, in its 40-page Summary for Policymakers.

Each map depicts changes in high heat, rainfall, and drought that have been documented.

While extreme heat is becoming more common almost everywhere, when it comes to rainfall and drought, South America, Africa, and the Pacific Island states in particular are virtually blank slates.

Only one of South America’s seven sub-regions, the southeast, has trustworthy rainfall data, and only one other, the northeast, has appropriate drought data.

Paola Arias, an IPCC contributor and assistant professor at Colombia’s University of Antioquia, told AFP, “It’s crucial to stress that we can only use and analyse the available material.”

“South America not only plays a significant influence in regional climate, but it is also a major supply of moisture for Central America,” said Arias, who assisted in the creation of the three maps.

“More observational data is required. We don’t have enough of it to analyze extreme events on a daily or hourly basis.” Although the IPCC produced a two-page fact sheet on observed and anticipated climate trends in Africa, the maps reveal the lack of data.

Only two of Africa’s nine sub-regions – western and eastern southern Africa – have seen a rise in extreme rainfall, according to the IPCC.

“Limited data and/or literature” were available for the remaining seven.

Only half of the sub-regions provided enough data to identify a rise in drought rates.

The lack of data, according to Mohamed Adow, director of Nairobi-based climate and energy think tank Power Shift Africa, is analogous to the old philosophical adage: Does a tree fall in a forest if no one is nearby to hear it?

“Africans are well aware of the continent’s oppressive heat, rising seas, and catastrophic weather, but if these phenomena are not documented by scientists, it will be much more difficult for African voices to be heard in the climate debate. Brief News from Washington Newsday.