Although Omicron appears to be mild so far, WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove warns that it will kill people.

Despite indications that the Omicron variety isn’t producing as much severe disease as earlier waves, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical head on COVID, has warned against referring to it as “moderate.”

Early reports revealed that the new strain of concern was causing weaker symptoms than other strains of the virus, prompting her comments.

According to a report released this weekend by the South African Medical Research Council, based on a snapshot of 42 patients in a hospital ward in Tshwane, South Africa, on December 2, 70% were not reliant on oxygen at the time.

According to the research, “the COVID ward was distinguishable by the majority of patients being on some type of oxygen supplementation,” which was “not seen in earlier waves.”

Meanwhile, according to the AFP news agency, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Omicron “very probably is not more severe than Delta.”

Van Kerkhove, speaking to New Scientist magazine this week, warned that Omicron will “kill people,” adding, “Saying ‘it’s very moderate’ is quite risky.”

“There will be more cases, more hospitalizations, and more deaths if it is more transmissible than delta.”

During a WHO press conference on Wednesday, Van Kerkhove highlighted similar worries. She recognized that “indications of relatively moderate sickness” had come from South Africa, but added that she “wanted to advise against any judgments about [the]severity of Omicron just yet, because right now we really only have anecdotal information.” We haven’t done any research yet.” Last weekend, former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams noted that in any case, a significantly higher transmission could cancel out lower severity.

I’ve been asked if #omicron is less severe. We simply do not know at this time. However, significant transmission can balance out severity.

10,000 people per million infected x 1% death rate = 1 million infected x 1% death rate = 1 million infected x 1% death rate

With 5 million people sick and a fatality rate of 0.5 percent, 25,000 people will die.

Even if the situation is less severe, it can still have a significant impact.

