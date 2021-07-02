Alternatives to Venmo to Avoid Fees

Venmo users selling products and services on Facebook Marketplace and other online marketplaces may soon be charged fees. The mobile payment app has announced that it would soon incorporate a “goods and services” category to distinguish commercial payments from personal accounts.

Venmo will compel personal account vendors to keep track of their sales. Customers may be eligible for reimbursements from Venmo if they do not receive the products or services as expected.

What Are Venmo’s New Fees?

Venmo declared that customers receiving payments for goods or services would be charged 1.9 percent plus 10 cents.

On July 20, 2021, the change will take place. Venmo also aims to make modifications to its purchase protection scheme and make your friends list visible to other users. Venmo has always included a social network component that makes your transactions public, which may surprise some.

Venmo will then charge 1.5 percent each immediate transfer beginning August 2, 2021 (with a 25 cent minimum cost and a $15 maximum fee).

These costs can quickly build up, so now is the time to start exploring for reliable Venmo alternatives. That isn’t Venmo, which was acquired by PayPal in 2013. PayPal intends to raise its fees as well. However, there are a variety of different options, including those listed below.

Venmo Fees: How to Avoid Them

You can send money to pals instead of paying for goods and services, and there are no costs involved. Simply avoid using a credit card for certain transactions, and the service is completely free.

If you make an instant transfer, Venmo will charge you a fee. Making a regular bank transfer, which takes one to three business days, or using a transfer system from your bank will help you prevent this. It’s always a good idea to double-check with your bank before making any transfers to make sure there aren’t any hidden fees.

Alternatives to Venmo

Consider the following choices if you want to avoid Venmo fees for your small business or other commercial transactions:

Zelle

Zelle is arguably the best Venmo replacement. Zelle is accessed using your bank’s mobile app. If your bank does not provide Zelle, you can download the app directly. If the individual you’re sending money to doesn’t have the. This is a condensed version of the information.