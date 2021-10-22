Allegations of a cover-up in the Wuhan Coronavirus study have prompted the NIH to issue an ultimatum to EcoHealth.

After failing to divulge that a modified coronavirus was shown to be more contagious in mice than other types, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has given the EcoHealth Alliance (EHA) until Monday to release all of its NIH-funded coronavirus research data. Republicans have now accused the outfit of lying to the National Institutes of Health.

The fact that the agency has supported EHA research into coronaviruses in Wuhan—the Chinese city where the first COVID-19 cases were reported—has brought both institutions into the spotlight.

Engineering coronaviruses to examine how they affected mice was part of the research, which was financed by a multi-year grant issued in 2014 and done in partnership with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Critics claim that this was dangerous and could have resulted in human diseases or perhaps a COVID pandemic.

The National Institutes of Health has repeatedly denied that this was conceivable. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, stated in a statement on Wednesday that NIH-funded virus research “could not conceivably have generated the COVID-19 pandemic.” His comment came on the same day that the NIH ordered that the EHA hand over any unpublished data connected to the experiments after the EHA failed to immediately report back to the NIH after a coronavirus trial revealed that the mice were sicker.

In a letter to Republican Representative James Comer on Wednesday, NIH principal deputy director Lawrence Tabak reiterated the NIH’s demands to EHA.

In the study, mice infected with coronaviruses were bioengineered to have a protein called ACE2 on their cells, which the viruses could bind to. Despite the fact that only mice were involved, the researchers hoped that the tests would more clearly highlight the risk that these viruses bring to humans.

The research revealed that “laboratory mice infected with the SHC014 WIV1 bat coronavirus fared sicker than those infected with the WIV1 bat coronavirus,” according to Tabak’s letter.

Tabak called this a “unexpected finding” that the researchers did not intend to achieve, but that they should have reported it in case new biosafety measures were required.

Tabak, on the other hand, claimed that bat coronaviruses researched as part of the EHA grant “could not have been the source of SARS-CoV-2 and the.” This is a condensed version of the information.