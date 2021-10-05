All New Features and System Requirements in Windows 11 Update

Windows 11 is now available for users, and it includes a lot of design improvements as well as some interesting new capabilities.

Microsoft is releasing the updated operating system in stages, with the first one starting today (October 5). While not all eligible PCs will receive the upgrade right away, the goal is to finish the staggered rollout by mid-2022.

However, not every machine capable of running Windows 10 will be able to fulfill the system requirements for Windows 11. For the latter, you’ll need 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a 1GHz processor with two cores, a Direct X 12 graphics card, and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 support.

It is entirely free to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11. This website has broken down all of the best features below to help you decide whether or not to install it.

Interface has been redesigned.

The start bar (including the Windows button) has been moved to the middle of your screen, which is likely to be the first thing you notice after installing Windows 11. If you don’t like where it’s been moved, you can change the settings and return it to where it was before.

Various components of the user interface have also been revamped. Windows, for example, have more rounded edges, pastel colors are more prominent, and many icons have been completely revamped.

You’ll be taken to a menu that looks like the Android app launcher if you hit the start button. You can access the power menu, browse recommended programs and documents, and navigate through all of your applications in alphabetical order from here.

Layouts in a Snap

The new Snap Layouts functionality can be accessed by hovering over a window’s maximize button (or hitting Win + Z). This allows you to better organize your screen space (through a number of presets) so that numerous windows can be displayed at the same time.

The Edge browser, for example, might be snapped to the far left of the screen, while the Microsoft Store and Teams apps could share the right.

Furthermore, if you connect to an external monitor, such as a, your Snap Layouts preferences are saved. This is a condensed version of the information.