All GM customers in the United States and Canada now have access to the OnStar mobile app.

The OnStar Guardian smartphone app is now accessible to all GM customers in the United States and Canada, according to OnStar, a division of General Motors (GM). Following the service’s introduction in June 2020, the move is the next step in selecting clients who meet a set of criteria.

“With the extended introduction of OnStar Guardian, we are excited to bring the strength and promise of OnStar’s fundamental safety features to more people in more places,” said Santiago Chamorro, GM vice president of Global Connected Services. “In the last year, we’ve heard fantastic stories about how OnStar Guardian has aided people.