AirPods (Third Generation) Review: Wireless Earbuds’ Gold Standard

The first AirPods, which were released in 2016, were revolutionary at the time: they were the first truly mainstream fully wireless earbuds. After five years and a few modifications, AirPods are now practically ubiquitous. So, what are the most common questions about the new AirPods? The majority of people were curious about how these updated AirPods fit. New improvements include improved battery life, sweat and water resistance, and spatial audio support, among others. But it’s their new shape and how they fit that seems to pique people’s interest the most.

Although these third-generation AirPods resemble the AirPods Pro in appearance, they fit and feel more like the standard AirPods they’re replacing. They’re significantly tighter, but they still have a “resting” feeling in the ears. For me, this means I can wear them longer before tiredness sets in than the AirPods Pro, but they’re also secure enough to wear while jogging, whereas the earlier AirPods couldn’t stay in.

I thought the new fit was virtually ideal, and the sound was superior than the previous generation’s. This is a story about a very capable pair of earbuds that can increase the capability of an iOS device. These are still the gold standard and are well worth getting.

TL;DR

Pros:Fantastic overall sound; unexpectedly deep bass

Water resistance IPX4

Wireless charging case MagSafe

Cons: Expensive price

What’s New about the AirPods 3rd Generation?

The most striking feature of AirPods is a redesigned design that closely resembles that of AirPods Pro. They also have access to a number of features that were previously only available on the Pro model. Smaller stems with force sensors for media controls are included.

The simplest distinction between the two versions is whether you want active noise cancellation (ANC) and believe it is worth an extra $60.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, adaptive EQ, longer battery life, and IPX4 water resistance are among the other new features of these updated AirPods. Overall, they’re a noticeable improvement over the old AirPods in everyday use.

A MagSafe wireless charging case is included with the AirPods. Simply put, it contains a magnet to help it align with and adhere to MagSafe accessories.

Apple’s ability to incorporate so much functionality, including improvements, is something I believe is often taken for granted. This is a condensed version of the information.